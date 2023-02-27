Bryce Young is one of the most attractive prospects of the 2023 NFL Draft class. Unfortunately, the quaterback has now shared a disappointing update that could change how teams see him.

The 2023 Draft class is stacked with talent, specially of quarterbacks. Bryce Young is one of them, but now the one from Alabama has now shared a disappointing update for the upcoming event that may have an impact on his image.

Each year, the NFL receives all the best prospects of college football in its Draft. These players want to earn a place in any team, but the competition is very tough and being selected is not so easy.

For the upcoming Draft, Bryce Young is seen as one of the most interesting quarterbacks. He's set to be picked in the first five spots, but he has shared an update about his next step that scouts may not like at all.

Bryce Young won't throw at 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

Bryce Young has a huge talent and everyone is aware of it. Some scouts see him as the future 1st-overall pick, but the quarterback has shared some news that could make the teams doubt about selecting him.

According to NFL Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, Bryce Young won't throw at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine and he'll only do it at the Alabama pro day.

The 21-year-old has healed from his AC joint injury he suffered in 2022, but he doesn't want to be in risk again. Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Florida's Anthony Richardson and Kentucky's Will Levis will throw at the Scouting Combine on March 4.