The Raiders should be one of the most active teams in the NFL during the offseason. Not just quarterback Derek Carr, but also Josh Jacob’s expiring contract will force them to make decisions. Find out what the Las Vegas running back said about a potential franchise tag.

There are a lot of key moves Las Vegas will have to make in the upcoming weeks. Figuring out Derek Carr’s departure is one of those, although not the only transaction to keep an eye on. The potential contract extension of RB Josh Jacobs is the other topic of interest for the Raiders.

Some injuries in the past limited the running back possibilities in his career. That’s part of why Las Vegas decided to decline the fifth-year option of his contract. Since he was drafted in the first round in the 2019 draft, he will be an unrestricted free agent when the league year begins if they don’t reach an agreement.

Jacobs had a bounce back season that put him at the top of his position. The running back led the league with 1.653 rushing yards and finished having over 2.000 total yards. His 12 touchdowns cemented 2022 as the best campaign ever for him.

What did Josh Jacobs say about the franchise tag?

Those accolades made him a first-team All-Pro selection that increased his price even more. There is enough time for both sides to get a deal done for Jacobs to stay in the Raiders, but that’s not guaranteed. The option for Las Vegas to keep him in that case would be using the franchise tag. If they tag Jacobs his salary would be 10.091 million, according to Spotrac.

It’s a high figure that may not be accepted by the player after his performance. “Hero turned villain”, said Jacobs in an interview with Tashan Reed of The Athletic about potentially being tagged. The running back will be one of the stories to follow in the offseason because he could demand a trade if they don’t agree to a new deal that fits his value.