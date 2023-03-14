Jimmy Garoppolo just signed with the Las Vegas Raiders and they already have bad news for him. The AFC West squad has traded who could have been his best partner in a very surprising move.

In 2022, the Raiders had a disappointing season, finishing with a 6-11 record. As a result, they decided to move on from Derek Carr, who had been their starting quarterback for nine years, and look for other options for the 2023 season.

Multiple reports indicated that the team was searching for a veteran quarterback, and they found one in Jimmy Garoppolo. Unfortunately, the 2-time Super Bowl champion won't have one of his key targets to throw to, as the Raiders have just traded him away in a surprising move.

Jimmy Garoppolo is the new quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders. The team is very hopeful that they will have a remarkable season with the former 49ers player. However, they have just traded away someone who could have been his best teammate.

With the negotiation window open, the Raiders made an unexpected move by deciding to move on from Darren Waller. They have sent the tight end to the New York Giants in exchange for the No. 100 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, per Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

This trade surprised everyone, as Waller had just signed a 3-year, $51 million contract extension with the Raiders in 2022. He was one of the best targets for Derek Carr, and it was expected that he would be a key player for Garoppolo as well. Now, the team must find a new tight end to replace him or stick to Foster Moreau, who had 420 receiving yards and two touchdowns last year.