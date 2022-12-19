When Baker Mayfield was claimed off waivers by the Los Angeles Rams, everyone saw it as a great move by the team, except a star player from the roster who wasn't thrilled about signing the quarterback.

The Los Angeles Rams needed a quartrback to end their 2022 NFL season. They found it in waivers and claimed Baker Mayfield to have a solid backup, but now a star from the team has revealed he was not thrilled about signing the former Carolina Panthers player.

Baker Mayfield's career in the NFL has been tough. He was unable to succeed with the Cleveland Browns and they decided to trade him to Carolina for the 2022 season. But the Panthers didn't give him too much time to prove himself and released him after Week 13.

But it didn't take him too long to find a new landing spot. The Rams quickly claime him off waivers to replace Matthew Stafford, but now a member of the team has revealed he was not completely sure about Mayfield's arrival to LA.

Jalen Ramsey reveals he didn't react to Baker Mayfield's arrival to Los Angeles

The 2022 NFL season has not been the best for the Los Angeles Rams. They lost Matthew Stafford due to an injury, so they needed a quarterback to replace him to close the campaign.

After the Panthers released Baker Mayfield, the Rams went for him in waivers. But not everyone was thrilled about this move as CB Jalen Ramsey has revealed he didn't react at all to the news.

“I don’t know. I don’t know if I really had like a reaction to be honest,” Ramsey said of the addition of Mayfield. “I mean I had to go about business as usual.”

One might think that Mayfield's huge comeback against Raiders in his firsdt appearance would change Ramsey's statement, but the cornerback wasn't really surprised about his performance.

“(I was) glad that he was able to come in and lead us to a win,” Ramsey added. “That was cool. That was dope ... I didn’t really think too much about it. Like it’s the business side but then you still got to do your job and be prepared. So I had a task myself I had to worry about.”