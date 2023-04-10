Rob Gronkowski is probably one of the best tight ends in NFL history. There have been a lot of rumors recently about the possibility of him returning to football, so now he got real on the matter.

The tight end position is crucial for every team, but finding a player who can truly change the team's fortunes is not easy. Rob Gronkowski is widely regarded as one of the best in NFL history. With everyone eager for his return, the four-time Super Bowl champion has spoken about the possibility of coming out of retirement.

Gronk played in the NFL for 14 years. He was drafted in 2010 with the 42th-overall pick by the New England Patriots, where he won three Super Bowls. Then he moved to Florida to help Tom Brady at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and finished his career with another Vince Lombardi trophy in his hands.

Once the 2021 season ended, Gronkowski decided to retire for the second time. However, multiple reports have informed about the possibility of him returning again, so now he got real on it.

Rob Gronkowski talks about the possibility of him returning to the NFL

Rob Gronkowski's career could be seen as the meaning of success. He was a very dominant tight end for 14 seasons, but he decided to hang the cleats in 2021 while being a Buccaneer.

His first attempt of retiring came in 2019. Then, Tom Brady called him and convinced him to join the Buccaneers in 2020, where he won the Super Bowl LV. However, a year later he decided to quit football, this time for good.

The tight end has been linked to multiple teams since then and he even admitted he was close to join the Bills last season. For this reason, Gronk has now revealed whether he has intentions of returning or not.

"There's no chance anymore," Gronk said to TMZ when asked if he could return to the NFL. "I'm happily retired. I actually picked up pickleball. I beat my brother, Chris, who plays with pros, and my other brother, Gordon, who plays with pros too! And I beat 'em with an average Joe -- my other brother, Glenn G., was my partner!

"So, I'm happily retired. I'm still competing, I'm still winning, so I don't even need to go back to football."