The tight end position is a very important one for every NFL team. Rob Gronkowski is definitely one of the best TE the league has seen recently and now he has just revealed he was close to sign with the Super Bowl LVII favorites.

In NFL history, Rob Gronkowski will always be remembered as one of the greatest tight ends to ever play in the league. As of today, he's retired, but he has revealed he was really close to return to football and play for the Super Bowl LVII favorites this year.

There's no doubt that Gronk was a very dominant tight end. He is a 4-time Super Bowl champion alongside Tom Brady, who used him as his primary weapon to open the rivals' defense.

After getting the Super Bowl LV, Gronk had enough, but of course there was always an opportunity to return. This time, the 2022 favorites were close to sign him in a move that could have increased their odds even more.

Rob Gronkowski reveals he was tempted by Super Bowl LVII favorites to join them this season

Once the 2021 NFL season ended, Rob Gronkowski decided to retire after a successful career. He was a great tight end, but he was not motivated to play anymore and wanted to get some rest.

But for this 2022 campaign, he was very close to un-retire and join the Super Bowl LVII favorites: the Buffalo Bills.

Gronk talked with Travis and Jason Kelce for their New Heights podcast about this situation. the AFC East team was really close to sign him this season, but at the end both parties didn't reach an agreement to do so.

“I’m kind of a Buffalo Bills fan now, again,” Gronkowski said as its his hometown team. “Now that I’m not playing no more I’m like, ‘dang.’ And I thought about it, how cool that would be to play for the Buffalo Bills? I actually thought about it when Tom [Brady] retired this year I was like, ‘Alright,’ I didn’t really feel like playing football after this year and I was like, ‘Ahh, Tom retired.’ I was like, ‘I’m gonna check out some other teams.’

“I was actually in talks with the Buffalo Bills a little bit. They wanted me to come up there. It just wasn’t there, though. If my mindset was there, I would probably most likely be in Buffalo right now playing with the Bills.”