Robert Saleh has nothing but respect for Aaron Rodgers just a few days after the Jets signed the quarterback. Check out the special words from the head coach to the future Hall of Famer.

Robert Saleh is thankful for Aaron Rodgers. After weeks of controversy, the Jets finally put in place the trade needed to get him from the Green Bay Packers. Now, they might be considered a true contender in the AFC.

It's not gonna be easy for New York in a very crowded conference with names such as Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen or Justin Herbert. However, they just got a franchise quarterback and that could be the difference to return to the playoffs for the first time in 12 years.

So, after the New York Jets finished their operations in the 2023 NFL Draft, Robert Saleh spoke about what a difference a week with Aaron Rodgers on board makes. Check out the details of a truly emotional and special message from the head coach to his latest addition on offense.

Robert Saleh feels blessed to have Aaron Rodgers with the Jets

Robert Saleh spoke wonderful things about Aaron Rodgers during the Jets' press conference to close out the 2023 NFL Draft. The head coach was visibly happy alongside general manager, Joe Douglas.

"To get Aaron here, it's a blessing. We got better this week, a lot better this week. He's a tremendous human, first and foremost. Just listening to him there are little, subtle things I'm not going to get into, but he definitely cares about people and you can tell in the way he speaks to people. So, we're really fortunate that he's here."

Furthtermore, Robert Saleh expects a very special connection between Rodgers and offensive coordinator, Nathaniel Hackett. Both have already worked together at the Green Bay Packers.

According to Saleh, the impact of Aaron Rodgers has been immediate. "We're a really, really young team, especially on offense, and just to watch him (Aaron Rodgers) and Nathaniel and the way they communicate together, he's already made his presence felt with regards to meetings and input. Just discussions on all of the different things we're trying to get accomplished on offense."