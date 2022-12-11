Baker Mayfield couldn't have a better debut with the Los Angeles Rams. He managed to have an epic comeback against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14, but Sean McVay has now revealed the secret behind the quarterback's performance.

Sean McVay reveals the secret weapon he used for Mayfield's comeback against the Raiders

"Really, what’s so impressive about Matthew (Stafford) is just being able to contribute and connect with his teammates, stay connected with his teammates in any way that he can. He was even on the headset on the last drive and making sure that he was able to add in a couple things that would be helpful to kind of relay specific information to Baker,” Sean McVay said Friday. “That tells you everything that you need to know about Matthew and who he is. So, I think sometimes being able to get a different perspective can be beneficial."

Of course that last drive by Mayfield was impressive, but Sean McVay thinks it was crucial to have Stafford guiding his new teammate as the experienced voice. This duo seems to be very strong and the backfield is well covered for the Rams.