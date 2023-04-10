Russell Okung has surprised everybody. The Super Bowl XLVIII champion with the Seattle Seahawks posted his shocking physical change after retiring and not even his fans can recognize him.

The Seattle Seahawks had an incredible offense during the 2013 NFL season. Russell Okung was part of the offensive line that won the Super Bowl XLVIII. Now that he's retired, he decided to go through a shocking physical change to improve his lifestyle.

Russell Okung was a key piece for Russell Wilson's offense at Seattle. The Seahawks built a very competitive team and their efforts ended in the Super Bowl XLVIII win against the Denver Broncos.

The 6th-overall pick of the 2010 NFL Draft finished his career in 2020 playing for the Carolina Panthers. Three years later, Okung has shared his physical change and has shocked everybody with it.

Russell Okung posts shocking physical change on social media

Each position in football requires a certain type of body. For linemen, offensive or defensive, they are usually among the largest players on the field, often weighing over 300 pounds.

During his last NFL season playing for the Panthers, offensive tackle Russell Okung weighed 310 pounds. But since quitting football, he has completely transformed his body and left that lifestyle behind.

On social media, Okung posted a picture of his weight-loss transformation. ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio analyzed the image and said that the Super Bowl XLVIII champion should now be near the 220 pounds.