The 2022 NFL regular season is ending and some teams are trying to get the best players for the Playoffs. Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the top free agents available, but now a Super Bowl contendant has shut the door for the wide receiver to join them.

Philadelphia Eagles shut the door for Odell Beckham Jr.

The Philadelphia Eagles are one of the top Super Bowl contendants for this year. They have a very solid team, so that's why they have closed their doors to the possibility of signing Odell Beckham Jr. this season.

Head Coach Nick Sirianni adressed the situation after reportes asked him about the possibility of signing the wide receiver. Unfortunately for OBJ, there's no chance for him to play for Philadelphia soon.

"Everybody knows what A.J. (Brown) and DeVonta (Smith) are doing," Sirianni saidto reporters on Wednesday ehan asked about Beckham Jr. "And then you have Quez (Watkins), who is continuing to come on and continuing to make plays and continuing to be that big speed receiver that we need. And then you have Zach Pascal, who is very critical to a team, the type of play he brings. And then your fourth has to be a special teams contributor, which Zach is.

"I'm really excited about that room. I'll leave it at that."

Well, a new door closes for the Super Bowl LVI champion. In his first visit to one of the three teams that were interested in him, Beckham Jr. didn't receive any offer by the Dallas Cowboys, so it seems like the Giants and Bills are the only teams left for him.

Unfortunately, the biggest issue for OBJ is that he's refusing to work out during his visits. The teams can't see if he's ready to play football even with the medical clearance, so it is a big 'red flag' that is keeping the squads away from signing him.