The retirement of Tom Brady left a huge void in the roster, so the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a tough task ahead. Drafting a quarterback is definitely an option, and they just set up a meeting with a player not many people talk about.

Any team that loses Tom Brady needs a period of transition, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren’t the exception. They aren’t very well positioned to get a quarterback early in the 2023 NFL Draft, but they can still find one later.

Brady’s signing in 2020 meant Tampa Bay went automatically into win-now mode. Their approach was so successful that they even won the Super Bowl in his first year there. Although that victory over the Kansas City Chiefs couldn’t be repeated, those risks paid off.

They are currently trying to find the next answer at the position given they still have a very solid roster. Competing in a very underwhelming division like the NFC South also gives them a chance. However, they need to get the QB right to compete for big things in the NFL.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers to meet with Hendon Hooker

The Buccaneers will not have a very promising quarterback competition in training camp. Their starter will be either veteran free agent pick up Baker Mayfield or 2021 second-round pick Kyle Trask. They could be good bridge options, but teams need a plan for the future if they want to be competitive consistently. That’s why looking for a new player wouldn’t be crazy.

Tampa Bay scheduled a visit with Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker. This meeting will take place next week, according to Pro Football Talk. Hooker is in the middle of a rehab after tearing his ACL in November, so he wouldn’t be ready to go early as a rookie. His age is the other knock on him since he is 25 years old. The 19th overall pick seems a bit too high for this prospect, although Hooker could be a valuable selection at 50 or 82.