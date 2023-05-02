C.J. Stroud was selected by the Houston Texans ith the 2nd-overall pick. The quarterback didn't had the best pre-draft test and critics judged him for it, so now he has slammed them with a very rough statement.

C.J. Stroud's pre-draft test was the worst of the 2023 quarterback class. The Houston Texans still selected him with the 2nd-overall pick, so now he has slammed all the critics for judging him for his results.

The cognitive test is really important for NFL teams to see beyond the quarterbacks' talent. The player must prove he's able to read plays correctly and make changes if necessary.

C.J. Stroud slams all critics who judged him for his cognitive test

C.J. Stroud was seen as one of the best quarterbacks of the 2023 NFL Draft. His cognitive test was not the best and that's probably why he wasn't selected at No. 1, but he still went as a high-pick with the 2nd-overall spot with the Texans.

Speaking to NBC Sports' Peter King, Stroud slammed all the critics who judged him for his poor S2 results. The former Ohio State player wants to prove he has everything that a quarterback must have in order to succeed.

"Humility is something I'm not afraid of. It's something I'm accustomed to. This was all probably just a humble moment God wanted me to go through. "A lot of people haven't played the sport, and I mean critics are gonna critique. For me I know the film speaks for itself. Everything that I've done in college, I've been very consistent. I think I've been one of the most consistent players in college football for the last two years. If you turn on the tape, you can see, you can answer the questions. But those who don't understand tape might want to go to other things and analyze other things. They're more than welcome to do such. But the people who are making the choices and the picks, they knew what I can do. They understood the IQ that I do have. "I have a great memory when it comes to football. I feel like there's different ways to be geniuses. You don't just have to be book smart. You can be analytics smart. You can be numbers smart. You can be football smart. I really think that there's different types of ways to be smart. That's something that I pride myself on. And I am book smart. I did have over a 3.0 in college. I had over a 3.0 in high school. I know that I can think. I can process very, very fast. The film, you can see me going from first option to second and then back to one and then to three to four if I have to. I can check down. I can use my feet. "But, you know, everything happens for a reason. I'm not upset. I'm actually blessed, I'm super blessed to be a Texan. Number two overall pick in the NFL draft, man. A little kid from the [California] Inland Empire. All smiles, man. I ain't tripping about this."

