Once again, legendary TE Rob Gronkowski fueled the rumors of a potential comeback. If that's the case, then no one should be happier than Tom Brady.

Both times Rob Gronkowski walked away from the National Football League, people felt like he still had some left in the tank. However, the Super Bowl champion was banged up mentally, physically, and emotionally.

Gronk has been on both sides of retirement, and he looks happy and quite busy right now. So, this time, it seemed like he was ready to stay retired for good until he started stirring the pot again.

So, now that the rumors of a potential second comeback have flooded social media, his lifelong friend and teammate Tom Brady had no choice but to step in and share his thoughts on the matter.

NFL News: Tom Brady Supports Gronk No Matter What

“I heard of that last week and you know, look, nobody loves Gronk more than me other than probably his mom and dad and brothers, he’s like family to me, he’s kind of like one of my kids actually,” the QB said on the Let’s Go! podcast. “Every now and then I got to put him in timeout for misbehaving, for eating paste and stuff like that. Whatever he decides, I’ll be fully supportive.”

Gronk Doesn't Want To Play Right Now

Unfortunately for Brady and NFL fans alike, that's just not going to happen, at least not right now. Gronk put an end to all speculation and let it be known that he's not going to come back this season:

“I don’t really have an itch to go back. I mean if I did, I’m sure I would’ve [gone] back already instead of Week 17,” Gronk told Kay Adams on the “Up & Adams” show. “I’m not really prepared right now to go back at all, either.”

Of course, he also said that multiple times after his first retirement and then came back to win another Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. So, I guess there's still some hope for the future.