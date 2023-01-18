After Tom Brady was eliminated by the Dallas Cowboys, the quarterback's biggest admirer jumped into social media and threw the whole Tampa Bay Buccaneers' roster under the bus.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn't have a great time during the Super Wild Card round. After they were defeated by the Dallas Cowboys, Tom Brady's biggest admirer talked about the game and threw the whole roster under the bus, clearly defending the quarterback.

Tom Brady ended his 23rd NFL season with his first defeat ever against the Cowboys. The Buccaneers fought until the end, but it wasn't enough after a very good start by Dallas.

Of course Brady was the first one to be mentioned by the critics, but there's also people who defend him. Now, his biggest admirer jumped into social media to talk about the quarterback's performance and what his team did for him.

Veronika Rajek severely judges the whole Buccaneers' roster after their defeat against the Cowboys

Tom Brady has millions of admirers, but recently there has been one that is following him very closely. Veronika Rajek, Instagram model, has a huge love for the quarterback, so she doesn't like when he doesn't get the support he needs.

Recently, Veronika Rajek was linked by fans to Tom Brady as his possible new girlfriend even though she's married. She has been following the quarterback from a long time ago and roots for any team in which he plays.

Now, she was very mad to the whole Buccaneers' roster after they were eliminated by the Cowboys. "I’m just sorry. But one guy cannot play for everyone on the field," Rajek wrote on an Instagram story after the Super Wild Card round game. "TB you did your best like always, But one piece of [the] puzzle doesn’t make a picture."