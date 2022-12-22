The Washington Commanders are in a tight race to make it into the playoffs, so they will need all the help they can get. That means Chase Young could be a key factor for them in the remainder of the season. Find out when the defensive end may return.

The playoffs race is heating up getting into the last three weeks of the NFL regular season. There are still a lot of teams close in that search and the Washington Commanders are one of them. One thing that could help them get there is the return of Chase Young.

Washington had a terrible beginning of the season with Carson Wentz as the quarterback. Although an injury to their starting signal-caller was actually a blessing given that allowed Taylor Heinicke to step in that position. Everything changed from then on.

They are now in the last wild card seat just half a game over the Seattle Seahawks. Their tie and loss vs the New York Giants stopped the Commanders a bit, but they were in a 6-1 run before. Since they have a tough schedule ahead to close out the year, they need every talented player to be ready.

Will Chase Young play against the 49ers?

Young was voted the Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2020, although he was never able to get back to that level. The 2nd overall pick had a bad season in 2021 that was also cut short because of an injury. It was a torn ACL and a ruptured patellar tendon in his right knee what he suffered on week 9, which took him out for quite some time.

This year there were a lot of times where he was expected to be back. Unfortunately, different setbacks during the week ended up delaying his comeback. But after 13 months of recovery Young will be active for the game against the San Francisco 49ers.

His status seems clearer now before a clash that could be very important for them. The confirmation came from Ron Rivera on a press conference. "He practiced with confidence. He showed us his willingness to stick that leg in the ground and roll off of it, plant it and cut off it. He had a good week so we're pretty excited about that", the head coach said.