Even though the 2022 NFL campaign was not the best for Zach Wilson, he wants to be back as starting quarterback next year. But now, he has threatened the New York Jets if they plan to sign another player to compete with him in 2023.

When the New York Jets drafted Zach Wilson in 2021, they expected him to become the franchise quarterback they've been waiting for, but he has not lived up to the expectations. He's confident he'll have the starting role in 2023 and has threatened the AFC East team if they bring someone else for the job for the next campaign.

Zach Wilson is probably the most controversial quarterback in the NFL nowadays. He has given more to talk about off the field than on it, which is something that fans are not thrilled about.

It seemed like the Jets were going to the Playoffs this year, but they were not able to keep up the pace and failed to advance. Of course Zach Wilson is being judged for it, but he doesn't want to leave the starting job even with this dissapointing campaign.

Zach Wilson threatens the Jets if they try to sign a veteran quarterback

Zach Wilson's 2022 NFL season was definitely not the best. He was injured and missed some games during the campaign, but in those where he was able to play, he didn't perform very well.

As of today, there are no rumors regarding a possible trade between the Jets and other team for Zach Wilson. But there are reports that say that the team could bring a new quarterback to put pressure on the 23-year-old.

Well, Zach Wilson has something to say for those rumors. "I'm going to make that dude's life hell in practice everyday," were the words he used for in case the Jets bring a veteran quarterback.