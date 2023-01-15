In the start of the NFL playoffs, the Bills host the Dolphins. Read here to check out what happens if Buffalo lose to Miami in the Wild Card round.

The Buffalo Bills had a great season after a 13-3 record. Josh Allen had a MVP caliber year and Sean McDermott has done a brilliant work as head coach. This is one of the hottest teams in the NFL with a seven-game winning streak. However, the Bills faced adversity when Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest in Week 17 at Cincinnati.

Now, in an incredible turn of events, the 24-year old safety even visited his teammates and that would be a huge motivation for Buffalo towards the postseason. Nevertheless, the Dolphins are a very dangerous AFC East rival.

So, the Bills arrive to the NFL playoffs with a great chance of reaching the Super Bowl for the first time since the 1993 season. Read here to find out what happens if Buffalo lose to the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card round.

NFL playoffs: What happens if the Bills lose against the Dolphins in the Wild Card round?

If the Bills lose to the Dolphins in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs, Buffalo will be officially eliminated in a major upset. Then, as the No.7 seed in the AFC, Miami would advance to the Divisional round and their next rival would be the Kansas City Chiefs.

In case the Dolphins beat the Bills, there's no other scenario for Miami. They would have to face the No.1 seed Chiefs at Kansas City. Considering the Dolphins are the worst seeded team in the AFC, it's important to remember that they won't have another game at home during the postseason.

The path to an unexpected Super Bowl for Miami has to go first through Buffalo and then, inevitably, through Kansas City. If the Dolphins shock the NFL with those two wins, anything would be possible in the AFC Championship Game.