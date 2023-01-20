In the NFL playoffs, the Chiefs host the Jaguars. Read here to check out what happens if Kansas City lose to Jacksonville in the Divisional round.

The Kansas City Chiefs had another remarkable season with a 14-3 record and winning the AFC West for a seventh straight year. Though many experts believed the division would be really competitive, Patrick Mahomes' team dominated again over the Chargers, Raiders and Broncos. However, two of those three losses came against two teams still alive in the playoffs: Bills and Bengals.

Meanwhile, the Jaguars are one of the biggest surprises in the NFL. After a 4-8 record, Jacksonville won the next five games to clinch the AFC South. Then, in the Wild Card round, they produced the third biggest comeback in NFL playoff history to eliminate the Chargers. The Jaguars were down 27-0 and won 31-30.

So, the Chiefs arrive to the NFL playoffs with a great chance of reaching the Super Bowl for the third time in four years. Read here to find out what happens if Kansas City lose to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional round.

NFL playoffs: What happens if the Chiefs lose against the Jaguars in the Divisional round?

If the Chiefs lose to the Jaguars in the Divisional round of the NFL playoffs, Kansas City will be officially eliminated in a major upset. Then, as the worst seeded team in the conference, Jacksonville would advance to the AFC Championship Game and their next rival on the road would be the Buffalo Bills or the Cincinnati Bengals.

Considering the Jaguars would remain as the worst seeded team in the AFC, it's important to remember that they won't have another game at home during the postseason.

The path to an unexpected Super Bowl for Jacksonville has to go first through Kansas City and then, inevitably, through Buffalo or Cincinnati. If the Jaguars shock the NFL with those two wins, anything would be possible in the Super Bowl.