In the start of the NFL playoffs, the Dolphins visit the Bills. Read here to check out what happens if Miami win at Buffalo in the Wild Card round.

It wasn't pretty, but the Miami Dolphins clinched a playoff berth in the AFC with a last minute 11-6 win against the New York Jets in Week 18. Even though the first season as head coach for Mike McDaniel has been a roller-coaster, the team can now say mission accomplished.

However, a Super Bowl run for the Dolphins depends a lot on Tua Tagovailoa's health. After a 3-0 start, Miami lost Tua with a concussion and quickly fell to 3-3. Then, Tagovailoa came back and the Dolphins got five consecutive wins. At 8-3, they looked like a lock in the playoffs, but, suddenly, disaster arrived. A five-game losing streak appeared and the starting quarterback suffered yet another concussion. They almost missed the playoffs.

Now, the Dolphins are in the postseason for the first time since 2016. Read here to find out what happens if Miami pull the upset and beat the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

NFL playoffs: What happens if the Dolphins beat the Bills in the Wild Card round?

If the Dolphins beat the Bills in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs, Buffalo will be officially eliminated in a major upset. Then, as the No.7 seed in the AFC, Miami would advance to the Divisional round and their next rival would be the Kansas City Chiefs.

In case the Dolphins win against the Bills, there's no other scenario for Miami. They would have to face the No.1 seed Chiefs at Kansas City. Considering the Dolphins are the worst seeded team in the AFC, it's important to remember that they won't have another game at home during the postseason.

The path to an unexpected Super Bowl for Miami has to go first through Buffalo and then, inevitably, through Kansas City. If the Dolphins shock the NFL with those two wins, anything would be possible in the AFC Championship Game.