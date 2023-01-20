In the NFL playoffs, the Giants visit the Eagles. Read here to check out what happens if New York win in the Divisional round.

The Giants are one of the biggest surprises in the NFL. Thanks to a 9-7-1 record, New York are back in the playoffs for the first time in six years. That's why Brian Daboll is a huge candidate to win the award as Coach of the Year. They just eliminated the Vikings on the road in the Wild Card round with superb performances by Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley.

The Eagles are the No.1 seed in the NFC. However, they're not the favorites to reach the Super Bowl considering the 49ers are on the rise. Philadelphia started the season 13-1, but the injury of Jalen Hurts complicated things with two consecutive losses. He came back to beat the Giants in Week 18 and clinch a must needed home field advantage.

So, the Giants go for another upset in the NFL playoffs to get closer to the Super Bowl. Read here to find out what happens if New York beat the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional round.

NFL playoffs: What happens if the Giants beat the Eagles in the Divisional round?

If the Giants beat the Eagles in the Divisional round of the NFL playoffs, Philadelphia will be officially eliminated in a major surprise. Then, as the worst seeded team in the conference, New York would advance to the NFC Championship Game and their next rival on the road would be the San Francisco 49ers or the Dallas Cowboys.

Considering the Giants would remain as the worst seeded team in the NFC, it's important to remember that they won't have another game at home during the postseason. However, they would have knocked out two contenders like the Vikings and the Eagles.

The path to an unexpected Super Bowl for New York has to go first through Philadelphia and then, inevitably, through San Francisco or Dallas. If the Giants shock the NFL with those two wins, anything would be possible in the Super Bowl.