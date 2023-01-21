In the NFL playoffs, the 49ers host the Cowboys. Read here to check out what happens if San Francisco beat Dallas in the Divisional round.

The San Francisco 49ers are the favorites to win the NFC and reach the Super Bowl. After a 3-4 start, the signing of running back Christian McCaffrey and the surprising emergence of rookie quarterback Brock Purdy have the team on an impressive eleven-game winning streak.

Meanwhile, Jerry Jones made a crucial decision last season by giving Dak Prescott the quarterback extension he wanted. The Cowboys are back in the playoffs after a 12-5 record. Until the last week of the season, Dallas had a shot to win the NFC East, but the Philadelphia Eagles took care of business with a win against the New York Giants. In the Wild Card round, the Cowboys cruised over the Bucs.

So, in one of the most expected games of the year, the 49ers and the Cowboys go for another episode in their amazing rivalry. Read here to find out what happens if San Francisco beat Dallas in the Divisional round of the playoffs.

NFL playoffs: What happens if the 49ers beat the Cowboys in the Divisional round?

If the 49ers beat the Cowboys in the Divisional round of the NFL playoffs, Dallas will be officially eliminated. Then, as the No.2 seed in the conference, San Francisco would advance to the NFC Championship Game for a second straight year.

If San Francisco indeed get a win over Dallas, the 49ers would face the Philadelphia Eagles or the New York Giants for the NFC title. The winner of that game would determine the venue.

If the Eagles beat the Giants, the 49ers would play the NFC Championship Game at Philadelphia. If New York get the upset, San Francisco would host that matchup in Santa Clara with a ticket to the Super Bowl on the line.