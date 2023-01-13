In the start of the NFL playoffs, the 49ers host the Seahawks. Read here to check out what happens if San Francisco lose to Seattle in the Wild Card round.

The San Francisco 49ers are the favorites to win the NFC and reach the Super Bowl. After a 3-4 start, the signing of running back Christian McCaffrey and the surprising emergence of rookie quearterback Brock Purdy have the team on an impressive ten-gam winning streak.

Meanwhile, Pete Carroll made a crucial decision in the offseason. The head coach traded franchise quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos and then gave the starting job to Geno Smith over Drew Lock. In an incredible turn of events, the offense ignited and the Seahawks clinched a playoff berth thanks to a win by the Lions at Green Bay in Week 18.

So, in another episode of the NFC West rivalry, the 49ers and the Seahawks clash with the season on the line. Read here to find out what happens if San Francisco lose to the Seahawks in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

NFL playoffs: What happens if the 49ers lose against the Seahawks in the Wild Card round?

If the 49ers lose to the Seahawks in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs, San Francisco will be officially eliminated in a major upset. Then, as the No.7 seed in the NFC, Seattle would advance to the Divisional round and their next rival would be the Philadelphia Eagles.

In case the Seahawks beat the 49ers, there's no other scenario for Seattle. They would have to face the No.1 seed Eagles at Philadelphia. Considering the Seahawks are the worst seeded team in the NFC, it's important to remember that they won't have another game at home during the postseason.

The path to an unexpected Super Bowl for Seattle has to go first through San Francisco and then, inevitably, through Philadelphia. If the Seahawks shock the NFL with those two wins, anything would be possible in the NFC Championship Game.