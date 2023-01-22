The Cowboys are one of the greatest NFL teams. Read here to check out when was the last Super Bowl appearance and win for Dallas.

The Dallas Cowboys are trying to win another Super Bowl and that's why Jerry Jones signed Mike McCarthy as head coach and gave Dak Prescott a massive contract extension to be the franchise quarterback for the future. For a second consecutive year, the Cowboys finished with a 12-5 record.

However, this season Dallas couldn't clinch the NFC East. Though they had a shot until the last week, the Philadelphia Eagles won the title. Just a few days ago, the Cowboys eliminated the Buccaneers in the Wild Card round. It was their first playoff win on the road since 1993.

So, the Cowboys are still on the mix for another championship. Read here to find out what when was the last Super Bowl appearance and win for Dallas. Though the franchise is one of the greatest in the NFL, it's been a long time.

When was Dallas Cowboys last Super Bowl win?

The last Super Bowl win and appearance for the Dallas Cowboys came in the 1995 season. It was their second year under head coach Barry Switzer after Jimmy Johnson left the team having won two Lombardi trophies: Super Bowl XXVII and Super Bowl XXVIII. Both of those consecutive victories by Johnson were against the Buffalo Bills.

On January 28, 1996, the Dallas Cowboys beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 27-17 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. Cornerback Larry Brown won the MVP Award of the game after two crucial interceptions in the second half to Steelers' quarterback, Neil O'Donnell.

So, that was the last Super Bowl win and appearance for the Cowboys in the end of a magnificent era led by Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith and Michael Irvin. They won three Super Bowls in a span of four years. Though they have five Super Bowl victories, it's almost been three decades since that last one.