The Jacksonville Jaguars had an impressive turnaround since Doug Pederson was hired, but they still need to do one more thing to qualify to the wild card round. Find out what Trevor Lawrence’s squad must do to be in the playoffs next week.

The path for Trevor Lawrence wasn’t easy after being selected with the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. Starting his career with Urban Meyer as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars was a lost year for him, although they got back on track with Doug Pederson.

For the Jaguars it has been an inconsistent season. Their beginning was so promising that they appeared as a potential revelation in the league, but the production went down in a very steep way maybe for all the youth they have in the team.

Fortunately for them they recovered just on time from five losses in a row to take advantage of the Tennessee Titans’ free fall. They now get to the last week of the regular season in a four-game winning streak that has them playing at their best. Though they still have things to do to have at least one more match.

What do the Jacksonville Jaguars need to be in the playoffs?

The Jaguars have more than one road to the playoffs in the AFC. They are currently the 4th seed as the AFC South division leaders at 8-8, while the Titans are right behind at 7-9. That’s of course their most clear way to the wild card round.

Jacksonville will be in the postseason with a win or a tie when they host Tennessee on Saturday. Since they play against each other the only result they must avoid is a defeat. But if that were to happen not everything would be lost.

There is an extra possibility for them in that scenario. They could make the cut as the third wild card team, although they will need the Miami Dolphins, the New England Patriots, and the Pittsburgh Steelers all to lose. It would be a four-team tie at 8-9 that would qualify them to play on the road.