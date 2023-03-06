Jimmy Garoppolo enters the free agency this offseason, and it looks like one team leads the queue to sign him. Check out here which team is reportedly ahead of the Raiders and Panthers.

Jimmy Garoppolo's days in San Francisco are finally coming to an end and the veteran quarterback will have the opportunity to explore his options in the free agency. With Trey Lance and Brock Purdy, Jimmy G no longer has room at the 49ers.

However, Garoppolo shouldn't be lacking in suitors this year. We're talking about a proven signal-caller who did more than fine during his time in the Bay area, leading the Niners to deep playoff runs (including a trip to the 2020 Super Bowl).

Therefore, he might be one of the most coveted free agents at the position. Garoppolo has already been linked with a number of teams, but there seems to be a frontrunner to acquire his services this offseason.

Rumor: Houston is the most likely destination for Jimmy Garoppolo

According to Michael Silver of Bally Sports, the Texans are the leading candidates to sign Garoppolo for the 2023 NFL season. Houston is expected to use its second pick on a quarterback, but a quarterback with Jimmy G's experience could be useful to help in the rookie's development:

"Former Niners starter Jimmy Garoppolo, an unrestricted free agent, is seeking a mid-to-high-level starter’s contract, with the Houston Texans regarded as the likeliest destination among a group of interested teams including the Raiders and Panthers."

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans, who knows Garoppolo from their time together in San Francisco, has already said the team will try and add to the position both through free agency and the draft. Jimmy G, however, will probably have enough options to decide where he prefers to continue his career.