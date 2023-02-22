Aaron Rodgers' future in Green Bay is uncertain, but a quarterback who is out of contract this offseason has already admitted he would like to be the Packers' QB1 in 2023.

The Packers didn't have to worry about the quarterback position for a long time. Until Aaron Rodgers started to consider playing elsewhere. For the third straight year, Green Bay doesn't know whether its legendary signal-caller will come back.

The four-time NFL MVP signed a massive extension in 2022, but after a complicated season, he is once again contemplating his future. At 39, every option seems to be on the table for Rodgers.

If he doesn't stay, regardless of whether that's by requesting a trade or retiring, the Packers would have a big decision to make after a long time. Jordan Love would be the obvious successor, but Taylor Heinicke admitted he'd love to play for his boyhood team.

NFL News: Taylor Heinicke wants to play for the Packers

"I want to go to the Packers because that's a childhood dream of mine," Heinicke said in an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. "Other than that, obviously I want to play - I want to start. If that opportunity doesn't come up, being a backup quarterback in the NFL is probably one of the best jobs in America.''

Heinicke has every right to dream since he becomes a free agent this offseason. With Commanders head coach Ron Rivera declaring Sam Howell as Washington's starting quarterback, it makes sense Heinicke starts looking elsewhere.

Unfortunately, his wish seems unlikely — at least this year. Rodgers could simply finish with all the speculation by deciding to continue with the Packers, and even if he leaves, Love would probably be handed the baton.