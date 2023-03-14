While the NFL community still waits to know his final decision, it looks like many players would follow Aaron Rodgers to New York. Allen Lazard is already on board, but others could follow suit soon.

Aaron Rodgers has taken longer than expected, but now it finally looks like a matter of time before he confirms his departure from Green Bay. Of course, we still have to wait, but all signs are pointing towards him leaving the Packers for the Jets.

The veteran quarterback will reveal his final decision on Wednesday at 1 PM (ET) in an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. All options remain on the table, though his future appears to be in New York.

Rodgers reportedly held a meeting with Jets owner Woody Johnson and head coach Robert Saleh not long ago, while Packers executives suggested the divorce is imminent. In the event he ultimately joins the Jets, Rodgers could be taking players he appreciates with him.

Free agents Aaron Rodgers could recruit to join him at Jets

Rodgers reportedly has a wish list of players he wants to have as teammates in New York, and the Jets have already started to bring familiar faces for the 4x MVP. Apart from hiring Nathaniel Hackett as offensive coordinator, the Jets signed free agent wide receiver Allen Lazard, who spent the last five seasons with Rodgers in Green Bay. But there could be more players following Rodgers to New York.

Randall Cobb

ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported the Jets' next target after Lazard would be veteran wideout Randall Cobb, who also hit the free agency after playing with Rodgers at the Packers for many years.

Marcedes Lewis

Schefter added veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis, who also became a free agent after five seasons with the Packers, to the Jets' shortlist. Dianna Russini of ESPN reports Lewis is part of the wish-list of free agents Rodgers wants the Jets to sign, though the Raiders would also be interested in him.

Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. has been heavily linked with the Packers last year while he still recovered from an ACL injury sustained during the 2022 Super Bowl. Beckham eventually missed the entire season, but as he nears his return to the gridiron, Rodgers apparently wants him on board in his new chapter in New York. It makes sense, since Rodgers would have in him a reliable partner to challenge for big things.