Running back Ezekiel Elliott has to find a new home after being cut by the Dallas Cowboys, but another team has already closed the door on him.

Not long ago, Ezekiel Elliott was widely regarded as one of the most dangerous offensive players in the NFL. Unfortunately, injuries caught up to him early in his career and it eventually cost him a place with the Cowboys.

At 27, the star running back is exploring his options in the free agency after being released by Dallas. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Elliott has already narrowed down his preferred landing spots.

The NFL insider claims Elliot is only interested on the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets, and Cincinnati Bengals. However, it looks like he will have to cross one of these teams off his list.

Cincinnati Bengals turn their back on Ezekiel Elliott

“There’s a lot of great players that are available right now,” Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Thursday, via Mike Dyer of WCPO-TV. “We like our team as where it’s at right now. But it’s always funny when things get thrown around. Sometimes, it’s the first you hear of it. But that’s just the way life works.”

Even though many would like to see what Elliott brings to Joe Burrow's offense, it's not like the Bengals need to take the risk. Therefore, the former Cowboys star will probably need to keep his options open. At the end of the day, it's not that easy to land another job after being cut.