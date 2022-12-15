Even though the Buffalo Bills have recently added more help for their receiving corps, they're still interested in making a run at Odell Beckham Jr.

It's been a while since we last saw Odell Beckham Jr. take the field. The former Los Angeles Rams star suffered a major knee injury during the Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals and has yet to make a full recovery.

He was expected to be signed somewhere close to Thanksgiving. However, some reports raised concerns among interested teams, as there were doubts about his ability to be back on the gridiron.

That's why the Buffalo Bills passed on him last week. Nonetheless, and even though they just brought back Cole Beasley, that doesn't mean they've given up on the LSU product and could still look to sign him somewhere down the line.

NFL News: Bills Won't Shut The Door On Odell Beckham Jr.

“We haven’t closed any doors,” GM Brandon Beane told the media. “We had a good visit with him. And that’s probably the extent of it. Signing Cole to the practice squad doesn’t mean we would rule anything out. Again, we’re just kind of going to move forward with the guys we got right now, though.”

“Josh [Allen] actually came up to me at some point and said, ‘You talked to Cole?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah I did,'” Beane added “And he said, ‘what are you thinking?’ And I said, ‘I’m still thinking.’ It’s not just as simple as bringing Cole back, I gotta figure out the roster piece here as well. I said, ‘How well do you think he’ll fit in our room?’ … Josh, he felt like everything would be great if we did make the move.”

Cowboys star Micah Parsons claims OBJ told him he neede five more weeks to be ready to go, so maybe the Bills will pick up the phone next month. Needless to say, he'd be an elite addition to any contending team looking to add some more firepower for the postseason.