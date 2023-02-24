The Buffalo Bills fell short of expectations in the 2022-23 NFL playoffs, which is why a bold move to help quarterback Josh Allen has been proposed.

The Buffalo Bills will have to wait for another offseason before they can start another quest for the highly elusive Super Bowl. Last time out, they were beaten by Joe Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals before they could reach the AFC Championship game.

Needless to say, Josh Allen and company were expected to do much better. That's why everyone at the team had nothing but self-criticism since their playoff elimination, with head coach Sean McDermott saying the entire organization needs to improve.

On paper, the Bills have material to go further. But they clearly lack something to make that a reality. Trading for one of the best running backs in the league could be exactly what they need to get the job done.

The proposed NFL trade that could save the Bills

"You want to trade a guy before it's too late. Maybe they get something. Trade away Derrick Henry to the Buffalo Bills. Just speculating here, but man, that'd be a fun one," Jeff Darlington of ESPN said Tuesday on 'Get Up!', via Sports Illustrated.

Derrick Henry would definitely make the Bills the biggest threat in the entire NFL. With a weapon of his caliber, Buffalo would be nearly unstoppable on the ground — which hasn't been the case so far.

The Titans would probably ask for a king's ransom to let Henry leave, but since he's entering the final year of his contract, it wouldn't be a crazy idea for Tennessee to trade him. After all, he's not getting any younger and they won't have a lot of opportunities to get something in return.