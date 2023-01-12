The Miami Dolphins front office had a master plan for this season. They planned to bring Sean Payton back from retirement and make a run at Tom Brady, who would later get a spot on the team as an executive.

Brian Flores' racism-related lawsuit forced them to change their plans, though. Payton stayed retired, Brady came back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and they hired Mike McDaniel as their new HC.

But now that Brady is once again set to become a free agent, the word around the league is that the Dolphins could go after him again, even after Tua Tagovailoa's breakout and much-improved play.

NFL Rumors: Dolphins Could Try To Sign Tom Brady

(Transcript via Mike Florio — Pro Football Talk)

"This year, Brady will be a free agent, unrestricted and unfettered in his quest for a new team. If he wants one.

Could he once again be in play for Miami? As one source with general knowledge of the various dynamics regarding all things Brady (a source who firmly believed Brady could land with the Dolphins back in 2020) put it recently, the possibility is 'definitely on the table.'

It’s unclear whether the Dolphins would keep or move on from Tagovailoa. He’s due to make $4.738 million in 2023, the final year of his rookie deal. The Dolphins could keep him on the roster, as the backup to Brady — if Brady does indeed finally join the Dolphins.

Tagovailoa also could be traded, if the Dolphins were to find a partner willing to assume the concussion risks that are now very real when it comes to putting Tua on the field."

Of course, moving on from a young player with franchise QB potential to sign a guy on the twilight of his career may not seem like the smartest move. But it's Tom Brady we're talking about here.