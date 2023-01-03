With the regular season nearly coming to an end, let's take a look at the leading candidates to win the Offensive Player of the Year award in 2022.

Now more than ever, the National Football League has become an offensive league. The old-school, bell-cow running back is a dying breed, as young fans just want to see quarterbacks sling the ball downfield and wideouts making big plays.

Playing defense is harder than ever with today's set of rules and questionable officiating. That's why we see teams average more and more points per game every year and high-scoring matchups left and right.

So, with that in mind, let's take a look at some of the most spectacular offensive forces of the season. Buckle up, as we walk you through the top three leading candidates to take home the Offensive Player of the Year award.

NFL Rumors: Top 3 Candidates For Offensive Player Of The Year

3. Patrick Mahomes

This was a make-or-break season for Patrick Mahomes, and boy, did he deliver. People questioned his ability to dominate without Tyreek Hill, and he responded by becoming the league's leading MVP candidate once again.

With one week still left in the schedule, Mahomes has led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 13-3 record, throwing for 5,048 yards, 40 TD, and 12 INT with a 67% completion percentage. He's also rushed 58 times for 329 yards and four scores.

2. Tyreek Hill

On the same note, some warned Tyreek Hill that the grass wasn't always greener somewhere else. Obviously, going from Pat Mahomes to Tua Tagovailoa was a major downgrade at the QB position, yet that didn't take a toll on Cheetah's production.

Hill posted multiple franchise records in his first season with the Miami Dolphins. Thus far, and even without Tua for a stretch of the season, he managed to haul in 117 receptions for 1,687 yards (14.4 yards per catch) and seven touchdowns.

1. Justin Jefferson

Even despite being clamped by Jaire Alexander in Week 17, there's no doubt that Justin Jefferson should be this year's Offensive Player of the Year, especially after eclipsing yet another of Randy Moss' records.

The Minnesota Vikings' star wideout was the best wide receiver in the league by a long margin this season. Through 16 weeks, Jefferson hauled in 124 receptions for 1,771 yards (14.3 yards per catch) and eight scores, and that was with Kirk Cousins at QB.