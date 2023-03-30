Ahead of Mac Jones' third year in the league, the New England Patriots are reportedly working tirelessly to add extra help for their young quarterback.

When Tom Brady left Foxborough, the Patriots had quite a challenging task in finding a dependable quarterback. Mac Jones was quickly an interesting answer, but it's safe to say he regressed a bit in his second year.

Even so, New England is still optimistic about the Alabama product, who led the team back to the playoffs in his rookie season. Bill Belichick has already made moves to help Jones rediscover his best form in 2023, but it looks like he's not done yet.

Apart from signing JuJu Smith-Schuster and parting with Jakobi Meyers and Nelson Agholor, Belichick would have another trick under his sleeve. According to Greg Bedard of the Boston Sports Journal, the Patriots are still working 'actively' to continue building around Jones.

Report: Patriots in talks for WRs Jerry Jeudy and DeAndre Hopkins

(Transcript via NESN)

"The Patriots are actively trying to add more weapons around Jones, a team source said. The path they’ve settled on, at this time, is to build up the talent around Jones, similar to what the Eagles and Dolphins did with their young QBs on rookie contracts. Kraft is involved in that effort and is fully behind that direction.

The Patriots are still involved in talks around receivers Jerry Jeudy (Broncos) and DeAndre Hopkins (Cardinals). Those could heat up closer to the draft, and some talented players could become available once the draft concludes."

Many things have been said about Jones since he entered the league, so it would be interesting to see how he performs with more weapons. The only way the Patriots will get to know his true potential is by giving him all the help they can.