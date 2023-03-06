Age is definitely not a problem for Philip Rivers. The 41-year-old quarterback wants to return to the NFL and has reportedly called two teams to let them know he's open to un-retire in order to play the 2023 season.

It seems like age is just a number for Philip Rivers. The quarterback said goodbye to football after the 2020 NFL season, but apparently he wants to un-retire and has called two teams to let them know he's available.

Philip Rivers has expressed his desire to return to the NFL at the age of 41

According to NFL Network's Rich Eisen, Philip Rivers reached the San Francisco 49ers and the Miami Dolphins to let them know he's open to un.retire and play for either of them this year.

Multiple reports indicate that the 49ers are seeking a veteran quarterback due to injuries to their current quarterbacks, Trey Lance and Brock Purdy, who are unlikely to return before midseason. Additionally, the Dolphins appear to be considering a change for the position in 2023, moving on from Tua Tagovailoa.