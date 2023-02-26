Even though most people seem focused on Aaron Rodgers and Derek Carr, Jimmy Garoppolo is also likely to be on the move this offseason.

It's safe to say that Jimmy Garoppolo isn't exactly a superstar in the National Football League. However, one could also argue that you could do a lot worse than having the San Francisco 49ers' QB on your team.

The Niners, however, are likely to make a decision between Trey Lance and Brock Purdy for next season. They were already looking to move on from Jimmy G, so a return to the Bay area seems unlikely.

So, now that we've already ruled out one of his potential destinations, let's take a look at the three landing spots that would make the most sense for Jimmy Garoppolo at this point in his career.

NFL Rumors: 3 Likely Landing Spots For Jimmy Garoppolo

3. New York Jets

It's not a secret that the New York Jets want to trade for Aaron Rodgers. Also, they've targeted Derek Carr as an insurance policy in case they don't get to trade for the Green Bay Packers superstar.

But if history has taught us something is that the Jets rarely get what they want. If that's the case again in the offseason, then they might be forced to turn their attention to Jimmy Garoppolo instead.

2. New England Patriots

The New England Patriots are reportedly having second thoughts on Mac Jones as their franchise quarterback going forward. He regressed in his sophomore season, and was even benched during a game.

Bill Belichick always had a lot of praise for Jimmy G. In fact, he wanted to trade Tom Brady to the Niners and keep Garoppolo instead, so we wouldn't rule out a return to the Patriots, even if it's as a backup.

1. Carolina Panthers

Sam Darnold is entering the final year of his deal, and the Carolina Panthers could definitely use an improvement at the QB position. Darnold lost and then regained his starting job last season, so nothing's guaranteed.

Frank Reich will likely evaluate all his options, and it's evident that Matt Corral isn't ready to step up just yet. With that in mind, Jimmy G would be a nice stopgap for the next season or two.