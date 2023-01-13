With Derek Carr bidding Raider Nation farewell, the Fresno State product will need to find a new home. Check out the potential destinations for him.

Josh McDaniels' first season in charge of the Las Vegas Raiders was unsurprisingly bad. And as it usually happens in the National Football League, the quarterback wound up being the fall guy for an unprepared Head Coach.

So, the Derek Carr era in Sin City has come to an end. Carr has already released a statement thanking Raider Nation for the support, so he's likely to waive his no-trade clause to pursue a new challenge somewhere else.

There's no shortage of quarterback-needy teams, and they could sure do a lot worse than Derek Carr. So, with that in mind, let's take a look at the three teams that could and should make a run at the Fresno State product.

NFL Rumors: 3 Potential Destinations For Derek Carr

3. New York Jets

While I personally believe the New York Jets shouldn't settle for anything less than an elite quarterback, chances are they might have to go after Derek Carr if they fail to land Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, or a top-tier gunslinger.

The Jets should've made the playoffs, but Zach Wilson shot them in the foot every single time he took a snap. Their future is bright, as they have a lot of talent, money, and are well-coached. All they need is an actual QB to be a legit contender.

2. Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts will once again be in the market for a quarterback. They've become the new Cleveland Browns in the sense they can't seem to find a franchise QB. Perhaps they've been cursed for booing Andrew Luck when he retired.

Carr seems like a match made in heaven for the Colts. He makes a lot of money but has also made plenty of key mistakes in his career. He could be the guy who finally takes them over the hump, or they could destroy what's left of his career. It's the ultimate coin toss.

1. Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders are reportedly committed to Sam Howell, but as solid as he look in his lone career start, he might still need a couple of years before being truly ready to take the reins of the offense.

Ron Rivera made it clear that he wasn't sastisfied with his team's QB play last season. And they were still quite close to making the playoffs despite Carson Wentz's efforts to keep them out of contention. So, this move makes perfect sense as a stopgap.