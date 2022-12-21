The Playoffs are near and there are some teams that are already thinking about going through the Wild Card round. But how many of those squads have gone on to win the Super Bowl?

It is that time of the year where all the 32 teams already know if they can fight for the title or not. With the Playoffs near, some squads will go to them through the Wild Card round, but how many of those have gone on to win the Super Bowl?

The NFL has changed a lot throughout time, increasing the number of teams or changing the competition format. Their main goal is to increase the level and become the best league of the world.

Of course it's never easy to win a Super Bowl, but the odds for those who go to the Playoffs through the Wild Card round are not the best. How many of those teams have acquired the Vince Lombardi trophy?

How many Wild Card teams have won the Super Bowl?

The National Football League has made a competition format that could give a very attractive show throughout all the season, from August to February.

Of course the Playoffs are the most important part of the campaign. One game could change the whole season for a team and they must be ready for it. The Wild Card round is very competitive and those teams must fight for one more match if they want to make it to the Super Bowl.

Since the Wild Card system was incorporated in the NFL in 1970, only seven teams that have played in that round have won the Super Bowl: Oakland Raiders (1981); Denver Broncos (1998); Baltimore Ravens (2001); Pittsburgh Steelers (2006); New York Giants (2008); Green Bay Packers (2011); and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2020).

This number could be bigger, but the Dallas Cowboys (1976); New England Patriots (1986); Buffalo Bills (1993) and Tennessee Titans (2000) were runners-up in those years.