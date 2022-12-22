Christian McCaffrey is an elite running back and that's why the San Francisco 49ers decided to trade for him. Unfortunately, he was not called up for the 2023 Pro Bowl to defend the NFC team.

NFL: Why is Christian McCaffrey not playing for the NFC in the 2023 Pro Bowl?

The 2023 Pro Bowl rosters have been announced. The AFC vs. NFC game will present tons of superstars that will fight against each other to defend their Division. One big missing name for this matchup is Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers' running back, who won't participate in this event.

Fans all around the world voted the best players of the 2022 NFL season. Their voice was very important to choose the rosters, but the team's coaches, Peyton and Eli Manning, where the ones who made the final selections.

With tons of great players available, Eli Manning, who will coach the NFC, had to choose only a few to defend their Division. Unfortunately, Christian McCaffrey didn't appear on his list, but why?

Why is San Francisco 49ers RB Chrisian McCaffrey not playing for the NFC in the 2023 Pro Bowl?

In recent history, Christian McCaffrey has been one of the most dominant running backs in the NFL. He's a versatile player who can also be trusted by air and he has proved it with four seasons (including the 2022) with +1000 yards combined.

During his first years with the Carolina Panthers, CMC was seen as the key player for their offense. For this 2022, he was traded to the 49ers and has had a remarkable season with 880 yards in eight games.

But despite his great performances, Eli Manning saw better options for the NFC backfield for the 2023 Pro Bowl. Saquon Barkley (Giants), Miles Sanders (Eagles) and Tony Pollard (Cowboys) will be the running backs for their Division.