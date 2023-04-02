The National Football League could have a massive change soon. According to reports, the NFL is seriously considering the possibility of an International expansion. Mexico, England or Germany?

The National Football League has millions of fans outside the United States, and they are pretty aware of it. Mexico, England and Germany have received multiple games throughout history, but now they could get something bigger: a NFL team.

The current NFL format has 32 teams competing in eight divisions. The most recent expansion team arrived in 2002, when the Houston Texans joined the league.

Now, after 21 years, it seems like the league is interested in growing and changing the 32-team format. However, this move wouldn't be within the US, as the NFL is considering putting a franchise outside American soil.

Report: NFL is considering an International expansion soon

Mexico, England and Germany would fight against each other to have a NFL team. An anonymous owner told Front Office Sports that the league is considering an International expansion in coming years in any of those mentioned countries.

The International division is set to start in the next two to five years, according to the anonymous owner. Mexico City, London, and Munich are candidates, having hosted multiple NFL games over the years and boasting large fan bases to support a team.

It is still uncertain how many teams will be part of this expansion and how it will work. Mexico would make more sense due to the proximity with the United States, but in recent years there have been many rumors of the Jacksonville Jaguars moving to London.