The NFL free agency has been spectacular with many stars changing teams. However, there are still many big names available.

Aaron Rodgers, Derek Carr, Jimmy Garoppolo, Lamar Jackson, Jalen Ramsey, Orlando Brown are just some of the names who've stolen the headlines in the first days of free agency in the NFL. Less than a week since the new league year started, there have been huge announcements.

Though many big names are off the board, there's still a long way to go. Quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends and a lot of players to fill skill positions on defense could transform a franchise.

After the Kansas City Chiefs won another Super Bowl, every team is trying to catch up with the new dynasty led by Patrick Mahomes. Read here to find out who are the top players still available in free agency.

NFL free agency 2023: Who are the top players still available?

So, if you're rooting for your team to still make a big splash in the offseason, this is the list you need to look carefully at. There a lot of options on offense and defense in order to find the key piece for a Super Bowl run.

1.- Odell Beckham Jr (wide receiver).

2.- Adam Thielen (wide receiver).

3.- Bobby Wagner (linebacker).

4.- Kareem Hunt (running back).

5.- Ezekiel Elliott (running back).

6.- C.J. Gardner-Johnson (safety).

7.- Frank Clark (defensive end).

8.- Damien Harris (running back).

9.- Dalton Schultz (tight end).

10.- Yannick Ngakoue (defensive end).

11.- Jadeveon Clowney (defensive end).

12.- Marcus Peters (cornerback).

13.- Devin Singletary (running back).

14.- DJ Chark (wide receiver).

15.- Austin Hooper (tight end).

16.- Julian Love (safety).

17.- Leonard Floyd (linebacker).

18.- Melvin Ingram (linebacker).

19.- Rock Ya-Sin (cornerback).

20.- Taylor Lewan (offensive tackle).

21.- Drue Tranquill (linebacker).

22.- Donovan Smith (offensive tackle).

23.- Teddy Bridgewater (quarterback).

24.- Isaac Seumalo (guard).

25.- Dalton Risner (guard).

26.- Isiah Wynn (offensive tackle).

27.- Connor McGovern (center).

28.- Taylor Rapp (safety).

29. Jermaine Eluemunor (offensive tackle).

30.- Justin Houston (linebacker).