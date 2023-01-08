The Patriots control their destiny to be in the playoffs with a win at Buffalo. However, a loss to the Bills changes everything. Read here to check out what happens if New England lose in Week 18.

The New England Patriots were on the verge of elimination, but they received a lot of help to stay alive in the playoff hunt. A few weeks ago, the Dolphins were on the driver's seat to clinch the No.7 seed in the AFC. Then, a loss by Miami at home against Green Bay set up a Week 17's showdown at Foxborough.

Bill Belichick's team took advantage of the situation and got a major 23-21 win over the Dolphins. Thanks to that victory, the Patriots now control their destiny to be in the playoffs. Win and they're in. The problem is New England have a very tough game at Buffalo in Week 18 with the Bills still fighting for seeding in the AFC.

Furthermore, the Bills have a huge motivation after the amazing recovery of Damar Hamlin following the cardiac arrest he suffered in the game at Cincinnati. So, if the Patriots fall against the Bills, the whole scenario changes. Read here to find out what happens if New England lose to Buffalo.

Week 18: Can the Patriots be eliminated with a loss against the Buffalo Bills?

If the Patriots lose to the Bills, there's still a scenario in which they can make the playoffs. New England would need Miami to lose against the New York Jets and Pittsburgh losing with the Cleveland Browns.

If the Patriots, Dolphins and Steelers all lose, the three teams would finish with an 8-9 record. In that case, New England own the tiebreakers over Miami and Pittsburgh. However, if the Patriots lose and the Dolphins or the Steelers win, the season is over for Bill Belichick's team.