The Philadelphia Eagles had a remarkable season in a breakthrough year for quarterback Jalen Hurts. Here, check out why they won't play in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

The Eagles were clearly the best team in the NFL after an impressive 13-1 record. Then, Jalen Hurts got injured and two consecutive losses with the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans put at risk what seemed to be a sure NFC East title. However, the 24-year old quarterback came back in Week 18 to beat the Giants.

Even after a season which ended with a 14-3 record and a divisional championship, many experts believe the Eagles are not the favorites in the NFC with teams on the rise such as the San Francisco 49ers. The lack of experience is one of the arguments which could play against Philadelphia.

Now, it's time for Jalen Hurts to shine on the big stage and shut down the critics. It's a seven-team race with the 49ers, Vikings, Buccaneers, Cowboys, Giants and Seahawks to reach the Super Bowl. Continue reading to find out why the Philadelphia Eagles won't play in the Wild Card round.

Why the Philadelphia Eagles are not playing in the Wild Card round?

After a win in Week 18 against the New York Giants, the Eagles finished with the best record in the NFC at 14-3. That's why Philadelphia earned a first round bye-week and much needed time to rest.

Furthermore, the Eagles also have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. In the Divisional round, Philadelphia will face the lowest seed remaining after the NFC games in the Wild Card round. The potential rivals: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and Seattle Seahwaks.

There's no scenario in which the Eagles face the San Francisco 49ers or the Minnesota Vikings in the Divisional round. Only in a possible NFC Championship game at Philadelphia.