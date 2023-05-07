Jordan Love is set to be the starting quarterback of the Green Bay Packers this year. Now that Aaron Rodgers has left, HC Matt LaFleur has revealed who has been the true mentor of the 24-year-old all this time.

Jordan Love will finally get his chance to be a starting quarterback. After being Aaron Rodgers' backup since 2020, the 24-year-old will lead the Green Bay Packers offense, but HC Matt LaFleur has now revealed that the Super Bowl XLV champion was not a true mentor for the former Utah player.

Aaron Rodgers' drama is finally over. The veteran quarterback will now play for the New York Jets after a blockbuster trade this offseason, looking forward to succeed with the AFC East squad.

Packers HC Matt LaFleur reveals who has been Jordan Love's true mentor

Jordan Love is seen as the future of the Green Bay Packers. He was drafted in 2020, with the idea of him learning everything from Aaron Rodgers, whose future then was uncertain.

Jordan Love is seen as the future of the Green Bay Packers. He was drafted in 2020, with the idea of him learning everything from Aaron Rodgers, whose future then was uncertain.

After three years behind Rodgers, one might think that the Super Bowl XLV champion was a mentor for Love. However, HC Matt LaFleur has now revealed who has been the best teacher for Jordan all this time: quarterbacks coach Tom Clements.

"Just watching him last year. I think Jordan's made some huge strides," LeFleur told reporters Saturday. "I really do and I think a lot of it is a credit to Tom (Clements), and just, he knows how to train these guys. He knows how to drill them and he's very, very consistent. He doesn't sugarcoat anything. He just is matter of fact and I think there's no doubt."

According to LaFleur, Clements' talent was even recognized by Rodgers. The head coach said that Tom's lessons gave Aaron the opportunity to improve and become one of the greatest players in the NFL.

"Aaron would praise him and give him so much credit in his own development," LeFleur said. "I think anytime you got a player like that, especially of that talent and how much you respect a guy like Aaron, you always listen to that.

"I thought he did a helluva job helping him, you know, develop over the course of the year," LaFleur said. "For me, it was a no-brainer, and you know, we're lucky to have him."