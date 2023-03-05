The Las Vegas Raiders need a new quarterback after Derek Carr's departure. According to the latest reports, they have already decided which veteran player to pursue and it is not Aaron Rodgers.

In 2023, the Las Vegas Raiders will have a new starting quarterback after nine years with Derek Carr. They had lots of options to replace him, but according to the latest reports, they have decided which veteran player they'll pursue and it is not Aaron Rodgers.

The free-agency is warming up and teams are preparing to see who are the best players in it. There will be tons of remarkable names available who are seeking for the best offers for their services.

According to reports, the Raiders are really interested in adding a veteran quarterback. The team's front office is working really hard to give Josh McDaniels a good replacement for Derek Carr, but it won't be as easy as it seems.

Raiders have decided which quarterback they'll pursue to replace Derek Carr

Once the 2022 ended, the Raiders started their research on which quarterback could replace Derek Carr. They want an experienced player as it would be very difficult for them to add a top 2023 draft prospect with their 7th-overall pick.

The rumors said Aaron Rodgers was their main option, but it seems like the Packers are keeping him for at least one more season. For this reason, the Raiders would be interested in adding a 2-time Super Bowl champion: Jimmy Garoppolo.

Josh McDaniels would be a key piece to add Jimmy G during the free-agency. He knows the quarterback from their Patriots days and the head coach is very interested in coaching him again, per ESPN's Dan Graziano.

It is true that Garoppolo was not their first option, but Rodgers' uncertainty is making the front office move on from that idea. That's why the 31-year-old is now the main target for the Raiders in the upcoming free-agency, which will start on March 15.