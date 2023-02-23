The Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl not too long ago, but they will have important decisions to make in their roster. One of those will be what happens with LT Orlando Brown Jr. Check out his age, height, weight, contract, and franchise tag value.

The Chiefs have been all over the news for around 10 days now after winning the Super Bowl in Arizona. Although that doesn’t mean Kansas City’s front office is taking a break. There is one situation that Andy Reid will want to have figured out as soon as possible in Orlando Brown Jr.’s contract extension.

The message that the left tackle made sure everyone listened was about the performance of the offensive line against the Philadelphia Eagles. “0 sacks. Put it on a f… T-shirt!”, he posted on Twitter after their win praising the great protection Patrick Mahomes had in front of a complete defense.

This will be the main topic of the offseason for the defending champions. The 2020 season ended for the Chiefs with a loss to the Buccaneers in the Super Bowl that had Mahomes running for his life on every snap behind poor O-line play. They revamped that area immediately, but now Orlando Brown Jr. could become a free agent in March.

How old is Orlando Brown Jr.?

Brown was born on May 2, 1996, so he is currently 26 years old. His place of birth was Baltimore, Maryland, United States.

How tall is Orlando Brown Jr.?

Brown is 6’8” or 2.03m tall.

How much does Orlando Brown Jr. weigh?

Brown weighs 340 lbs. or 154 kg., according to the team’s official website.

Is Orlando Brown Jr. a free agent?

Brown was selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the third round of the 2018 NFL draft, but he was traded to the Chiefs prior to the 2021 season. That means his rookie contract expired after that year, although he wasn’t able to hit free agency because Kansas City designated him with the franchise tag. He should become an unrestricted free agency next month in theory, though the team will not let that occur.

How much does the franchise tag cost for Orlando Brown Jr.?

The way the Chiefs won’t let Brown go is by using the franchise tag again if they don’t reach an agreement for a long-term extension. The franchise tag is a one-year deal fully guaranteed that changes its value every season. In 2023 the value for offensive linemen is $18,244,000, according to Spotrac. Although his number will be higher because for those who are designated for the second time the cost is at least a 120% increase from the previous figure. Brown will receive $19,994,400 if he is tagged again.