The Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes already know a bit of their 2023 schedule. New Year's Eve has a big surprise in store for them. Check out the details.

After their second Super Bowl win in four years, the Chiefs are a new dynasty in the NFL. Patrick Mahomes took home his second MVP Award and, even with an ankle injury, delivered a performance for the ages to beat the Philadelphia Eagles.

Mahomes has entered the conversation as one of the best quarterbacks in history. Last season, the NFL star was sensational throwing for 5250 yards and 41 touchdowns. He is only 27-years old. Just amazing.

Now, as the reigning champions, the Kansas City Chiefs will get a lot of attention in the NFL 2023 schedule. Read here to check out more details of a blockbuster matchup already leaked for New Year's Eve.

NFL schedule 2023: Who will play on New Year's Eve?

The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium on December 31. That game is part of Week 17 on the schedule and the kickoff is set for 4:25 PM (ET).

This will be a rematch of last season's AFC Championship Game which was won by the Chiefs (23-20). Of course, it will be an epic duel of quarterbacks between Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow. The all-time series between those two stars is 3-1 for Burrow.

Two years ago, the Bengals pulled a 27-24 major upset on the road facing the Chiefs also in the AFC Championship Game. This is currently one of the biggest rivalries in the NFL and, in 2023, it could determine a lot regarding home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.