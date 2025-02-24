With last season already in the rearview mirror, the Carolina Panthers are looking ahead to 2025, exploring ways to turn things around. After missing the NFL playoffs and enduring a disappointing campaign, quarterback Bryce Young is eager for a fresh start and hoping to see significant changes.

Young, who has completed just two seasons in the NFL, faced his share of struggles in 2024. As he turns 24 next year, the former No. 1 overall pick expects the front office to make key roster adjustments to position the team for success.

With a difficult season behind them, roster shakeups are inevitable, and one key departure has already been confirmed. The Panthers have officially announced the exit of veteran linebacker Shaq Thompson, a move that has already sparked reactions from fans.

After spending a decade in Carolina, Thompson is set to hit free agency. The Panthers paid tribute to him on social media, recognizing his contributions to the team’s playoff runs in 2015 and 2017. While he never secured a championship, the 29-year-old leaves behind an impressive legacy in Charlotte.

Bryce Young, quarterback for the Carolina Panthers

“We appreciate Shaq’s leadership and dedication over the past 10 seasons. Always a source of passion and enthusiasm, he was committed to this organization on and off the field, poured into his teammates, and strived to bring out the best in them. We wish Shaq the best as he moves forward with his career,” Panthers GM Dan Morgan said in a statement on the team’s official X account.

Thompson’s legacy with the Panthers

Over 10 seasons, the outside linebacker established a strong bond with both the team and its fanbase. His dedication and leadership played a pivotal role in North Carolina’s journey to Super Bowl 50, a moment Panthers fans will never forget.

As a starter in 112 games, Thompson recorded three interceptions for 52 yards and defended 26 passes. He also amassed 752 combined tackles and registered 32 quarterback hits, averaging more than three per season. Despite only making the playoffs twice, his most significant postseason appearance came in the 2015 campaign, culminating in Super Bowl 50.

Panthers’ moves ahead of the upcoming season

Beyond Shaq Thompson, the Panthers have already begun making key roster and staff adjustments. Veteran quarterback Andy Dalton was re-signed earlier this month, while cornerback Dane Jackson was released.

On the coaching side, Carolina has bolstered its staff by hiring former Bills associate athletic trainer Denny Kellington as vice president of player health and performance. The team also added Renaldo Hill as secondary coach, AC Carter as outside linebackers coach, Keyshawn Colmon as offensive assistant, and Kevin Peterson as defensive assistant.