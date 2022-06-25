If there is someone authorized to give value judgments about what is happening in the New York Giants, it is Eli Manning, who on this occasion has raised his voice to make a diagnosis of what has happened with the one who was called to be the successor, Daniel Jones, but who has not delivered the results NFL fans expected.

Manning played all 16 seasons of his professional NFL career with the Giants, and he repaid their trust with the last two Super Bowls the franchise has won, in 2007 and 2011, in a perfect streak as he won both title games he played in.

Eli Manning's greatness is also told by the individual accomplishments he achieved during his career with the New York Giants. He managed to inscribe his name in the history of the NFL as the eighth player in history with the most passing yards and the seventh with touchdown passes.

Eli Manning's reason and hope that Daniel Jones can succeed with the New York Giants

A first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Duke University, Daniel Jones has already spent three seasons with the New York Giants, but they have not been what he expected. At the end of this campaign, he will be a free agent, however, Eli Manning made a diagnosis regarding what has been and can be this quarterback.

"By my fifth year, I had been in the same offense the whole time, I knew it, I could coach it up… And with (Jones), it’s all new, and it’s learning, and he’s consistently trying to learn and learn and learn, and it just takes some time before it all sinks in", shared Manning according to NFL.com.

And if anything is certain is that during his stay with the New York Giants, Jones has not had continuity in terms of his position coach, which has been changed 3 times. This season, which could be his last with the 4-time Super Bowl winning team, he will work with former Buffalo Bills Brian Daboll. We will have to see if Daboll is able to enhance his skills.