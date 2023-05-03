The San Francisco 49ers seemed to be fine in their depth chart with Brock Purdy and Trey Lance. However, they've added a suprising name to the list.

The San Francisco 49ers are one of the favorites to win the NFC and reach the Super Bowl. However, the Philadelphia Eagles could be their biggest obstacle, once again, thanks to a stellar roster led by Jalen Hurts.

Still, the 49ers have the pieces to make another run such as Nick Bosa, Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel. It could have happened already last seasom, but injuries at the quarterback position derailed their hopes.

When Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo were out, Brock Purdy became a sensation leading the 49ers all the way to the NFC Championship game. Then, he also got injured. San Francisco want to avoid that ending.

San Francisco 49ers sign veteran quarterback

According to a report from Tom Pelissero, Brandon Allen will be the new quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers. That means they have a 1-2-3 with the order yet to be determined: Brock Purdy, Trey Lance and Allen.

Brandon Allen was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft and has played for other teams such as the Los Angeles Rams, the Denver Broncos and the Cincinnati Bengals.

His latest stint was as Joe Burrow's backup and now he'll probably do the same behind Brock Purdy and Trey Lance. However, as experience proved for the 49ers with Josh Johnson at Philadelphia, a third string quarterback might always be needed in crucial moments.