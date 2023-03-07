The Seattle Seahawks had exciting news this week with the contract extension of Geno Smith, but their head coach made some headlines for something else. Check out what Pete Carroll said after New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner criticized him.

There are some teams that could make quarterback changes. The Seattle Seahawks appeared as one of those franchises because Geno Smith was set to become a free agent, although he signed a big contract extension. Head coach Pete Carroll took to Twitter on Tuesday, although it was to post about another topic.

The NFL Scouting Combine that took place in Indianapolis last week was a great chance for teams to know the prospects better. Not only on-field workouts were part of the event since the interviews with the players were probably even more important.

Multiple players were part of it as guests giving their opinions. One of them was New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner, who was asked about his experience there. His particular answer set the stage for an even funnier response.

What did Sauce Gardner say about Pete Carroll?

The first-team All-Pro cornerback was asked about his NFL Combine of the previous year. These interviews are private, so it’s always interesting when players share some insights. Jets star had a very interesting story to tell.

"I remember it was me and Coach Carroll, he was just like so close to me, he was asking me questions. I was like 'Man, it's getting a little hot in here. He would ask me a question, 'What do you look at when it comes to a receiver?'. I remember I started off 'I look at ...' and he would cut me off like 'What do you look at?' I'm thinking you didn't even give a chance to answer the question”, Gardner said in an interview with NFL Network.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll responded to the CB on Twitter

Seattle’s head coach had a busy week there because the NFL Scouting Combine lasted until Sunday. His answer took time to arrive, but the wait was worth it. “Hey @NextGenStats a little help here? Trying to get a measurement between me and @iamSauceGardner”, posted Carroll on Twitter with a set of pictures from the 2022 event.

Sauce Gardner had the last laugh

Although the cornerback wouldn’t let that just go. As a rookie he matched his words with high-level performance, so he wasn’t going to sit back. “This can’t be you that posted this. Imma just assume it’s y’all media team who picked 3 pictures when we weren’t by each other and posted it just for the internet lol. And imma keep it pushing. Sincerely, DROY GARDNER xoxo”, the CB posted to finish of the fun altercation.